Bronny James cleared for NBA draft: report

[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

(WJW) — After suffering a cardiac arrest last year, caused by a congenital heart defect, LeBron James Jr., or “Bronny,” has been medically cleared for the NBA draft, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in a Monday morning social media post said the approval came from the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel, citing sources with the scouting and analytics service DraftExpress.

Top Thrill 2 closed at Cedar Point

James Jr. collapsed at a July 2023 practice with the University of South Carolina Trojans. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and released days later. He was 18 years old at the time.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang LeBron James social media post on July 27, 2023

The best teachers in the US are found in a tiny Ohio school district: study

It was later found to have been caused by a congenital heart defect that was ultimately treatable, according to his family. He returned to full-contact practice with USC in December.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.