Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect

A few weeks ago, the burgeoning basketball career of Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was put into doubt when he went into cardiac arrest and was briefly hospitalized.

The cardiac episode happened while the younger James was working out with his new teammates at the University of Southern California.

There has been plenty of speculation that his basketball career may have to be cut short, as well as speculation about what caused his cardiac episode.

On Friday, a spokesman for the James family issued a statement that revealed the younger James’ health scare was caused by a congenital heart defect. Fortunately, the statement indicated that he will look to continue his basketball career.

Congenital heart defect was the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest on July 24 and there is confidence he will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future, per statement from James family spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/LLv4S9ro0x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2023

The younger James just finished a very strong senior season at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley. As a result, a large number of people are projecting him to be a first-round NBA draft pick in 2024, the first year he’ll be eligible for the draft.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire