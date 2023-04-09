Bronny James caps off his high school career on a high note at Nike Hoop Summit

Bronny James had two high-level performances to cap off his high school career. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — LeBron James and his family sat courtside at the Moda Center as his son Bronny James checked in for his final high school game. Bronny was representing Team USA as a senior in high school, something his father has done since 2004, winning three Olympic medals. This time, it was the Nike Hoop Summit game with 26 of the top players from the senior class, along with international players, competing. The game was close the whole way and one of the most competitive all-star games in recent memory with Team USA edging out the World, 90-84.

With five minutes remaining in the game, Team USA was up by only 1 point. James checked into the game and LeBron was plugged in from the sideline, acting as a secondary coach. LeBron could be heard yelling, "sit down and guard," and "by yourself," to James and Duke commit Jared McCain as the guards on the World team were trying to start the offense.

"I take pride in my defense," James told reporters on Friday. "Only because you can make plays on both sides and turn defense into offense. It's something I'm really focused on."

After that defensive stop, Team USA capitalized on offense with James scoring a tough basket over two defenders around the rim. It was all Team USA from that point on and the World team couldn't do enough to get back in it or capitalize on opportunities.

This was James' final high school game. Through the microscope of scrutiny and public opinion, he finished on a high note and proved he belonged playing alongside some of the top talent in his class. James, currently a top-50 recruit, had something extra to prove in these last couple weeks at all-star events with some believing he only got the nod because of his dad. He did more than enough in the last two weeks to show that he belongs with the top group in his class.

James was coming off a strong performance at the McDonald's All-American Game where he went 5-for-8 from 3-point range, finishing with 15 points and adding 4 assists. Saturday night was not his strongest shooting night, connecting on just 1-of-4 attempts from 3-point range and finishing with 11 points and 4 rebounds. It was what he did on the defensive side that was the difference maker.

Story continues

"I just want to show them [NBA scouts] that I can play and I belong here," James said. "A lot of people don't think I should be here and I'm just here to prove that I do belong [with this group]."

James was playing alongside some of the top players in his class and received high praise from his Team USA coach in his performance.

“The biggest thing about Bronny is he’s very unselfish," USA coach Steve Turner said after the game. "He can do a lot of different things at any given time. Tonight, I called on him to guard their best player, and he took the assignment and worked it to a charm. He’s a big part of why we won the game tonight. For a young man with so much pressure on him because of who he is and his family, he handles it like a pro. I was blessed to have the opportunity to coach him this week.”

What's next for Bronny James?

James is still uncommitted and an announcement of where he's going is thought to be around the corner. The 6-foot-2 guard is considering Ohio State, USC and Oregon, with USC emerging as the favorite.

This is the second week that USC commit and No. 1 point guard in the class, Isaiah Collier, has played with James and the two players have started to find some chemistry.

"It's been great playing with him," Collier told Yahoo Sports. "Just these last couple of weeks and getting to know each other as players. He's a great shooter. I'm a great passer and, yeah, my pitch to him is just to stay home and we can really play well together."

James is also known to be considering Oregon and played with potential teammates Mookie Cook, Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans these last couple of weeks.

"[Bronny] told me he likes Oregon, and I want him to visit there," Oregon commit Evans told Yahoo Sports in January. "Everyone that's coming in is unselfish. We all cut, move and don't hold the ball too long, so it's going to benefit him. Bronny can be more of a playmaker and a shot creator, and I think we would play really well together."

Whatever the future holds, James has proven over time that he's a great teammate and defensive threat. There are steps he's made throughout his high school career that have given him an advantage at the NBA level. The way he reads the pick-and-roll option as a guard is at a high level and something he clearly learned from his dad.

The next stop for James (playing in college) is just a stepping stone to what's to come. LeBron and Bronny are nearly one year away from potentially becoming the first father-son duo to play with one another in NBA history. A feat that would be so incredible, teams would be willing to sacrifice for and possibly take Bronny higher in the NBA Draft than expected.

There is no clear-cut, No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft with a few players trending at the top. James could hear his name called in the first round, something he's more than earned, showcasing his growth as a player over his high school career and what he projects at the next level.