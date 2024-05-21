Bronny James admits being LeBron James’ son is ‘tough’

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has gone on the record admitting that being the son of Akron’s own LeBron James — widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time — is not without its challenges.

The young basketballer recently spoke with NBA Central, explaining, “It’s tough. A lot of criticism gets thrown my way, but you know, I’ve got to deal with it.”

The 19-year-old, who was recently cleared for the NBA draft after suffering a cardiac arrest last year while at the University of Southern California, went on to say people “don’t know what I’ve been through.”

In April, Bronny took to Instagram to make his intentions for the upcoming draft and to also enter the NCAA transfer portal known. He told NBA Central that he’ll be following his heart when deciding what comes next.

“You know I always want to end up where I’m happy the most,” he told the outlet. “[My] mom has always told me you know, ‘take me where my heart wants me to be,’ and I just found happiness in what I’m doing right now, and I feel like that’s where I want myself to be at.”

Bronny’s parents were seen courtside at a Cavaliers playoff game earlier this month, causing many to speculate whether or not LeBron was considering coming back to play for Cleveland, and if his son would be on the team, too.

FOX 8’s John Sabol recently reported that most draft experts predict Bronny to be drafted in the 2nd round if he opts not to go to another university.

