Bronny James Addresses Playing In NBA With LeBron: “That’s Not My Mindset At All”

Bronny James isn’t focused on playing in the NBA with his dad, LeBron — he’s got bigger aspirations. The former USC Trojan spoke to ESPN Tuesday night (May 14) and explained how he was approaching the NBA Combine.

Bronny asserted that he was trying to get from behind King James’ shadow when asked about all the talks about potentially teaming up with his father. The young athlete explained that his main goals were trying to get into the league and make a name for himself, saying, “I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad. That’s not my mindset or not at all. I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there.”

Bronny James also critiqued the media circus that comes with being LeBron’s son, stating that it can be “a lot sometimes.”

“only draft me if you think im good enough.. and not because of my dad (LeBron)” pic.twitter.com/uWy8jjK4pe — Bronny (@BronnyJamesJr) May 15, 2024

The media asked him about consistent comparisons to his dad when he was 19. Bronny shot down any comps to his pops and instead offered what he deemed as more realistic player comparisons: role defensive role players such as Boston Celtics’ Jrue Holiday and Derrick White or the Sacramento Kings’ Davion Mitchell.

“Bronny was just a nickname that I was just given when I was younger,” James added. “But everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that and all the greatness that he’s achieved. I haven’t done anything yet, so I feel like there needs to be that divide between Bronny and LeBron… Everyone’s heard this before. I just want to have people know my name is Bronny James and not being identified as just LeBron James’ son. I feel like that would great.”

LeBron James has been vocal about his desire to play on the same team as his son. However, after the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs, the star admitted that he “hadn’t given it much thought lately.”

Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in April. He explained his decision in an Instagram post, explaining his tumultuous year at USC after suffering from a heart defect. He was recently cleared to participate in the Draft Combine, where he performed excellently during the drills and the scrimmage. James finished hooping 2-for-8 on field goals and snagged four rebounds while playing 19 minutes. He also hit 19 of 25 shots from 3 and recorded a 40-inch vertical during the drills.

