Broncos DE Zach Allen dubbed a ‘phenomenal player’

After a quiet Bronco debut in Denver’s preseason opener two weeks ago, new defensive lineman Zach Allen made a much bigger impact against the 49ers in Week 2 of preseason.

Allen played 26 snaps against the 49ers and he made them count, totaling three tackles and one sack. Allen also helped teammates other teammates like pass rusher Jonathon Cooper get free by drawing attention up front.

“He brings a lot,” Copper said of Allen after the game in San Francisco. “Obviously, Zach is a phenomenal player. I feel like he’s getting better week-to-week and I feel like adding someone like him on a d-line has been a great help. The pressure that he can bring in the inside just makes it easier for us on the edge.”

After totaling 34 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks over the last two seasons (28 games) in Arizona, Allen signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract with the Broncos. So far, he appears capable of living up to that contract.

