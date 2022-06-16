Broncos wrap up minicamp; players now on summer break

The slow part of the NFL offseason has officially arrived.

After free agency in March and the draft in April, attention turned to organized team activities in May followed by a mandatory minicamp in June. Camp wrapped up on Wednesday and players will now get a summer break for the next month.

Players will appreciate and break and vacation opportunity, but the work won’t stop after they’ve left the team’s facility.

“I’ll probably take a couple of days [off] at max, just like a vacation, but 100% of my day is going to be consumed with training, football and getting with my guy [trainer] back at home,” defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones said last week. “I have a job to do and I’m going to prepare to the best of my ability. I’m not going to be slacking on the offseason about this.”

Players will report back to the team’s UCHealth Training Center for the start of training camp in late July. Camp will run into preseason, which leads into the regular season. Football will be back before you know it.

