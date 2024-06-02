Broncos WR Troy Franklin signs 4-year rookie contract

The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Troy Franklin to a four-year rookie contract, the team confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Franklin (6-2, 176 pounds) was picked by the Broncos in the second round of this year’s NFL draft out of Oregon. He was the last member of Denver’s seven-player draft class to sign his rookie year. Per terms of the CBA, all seven rookies received four-year deals, and quarterback Bo Nix’s contract includes a fifth-year option because he was a first-round pick.

As for Franklin, his deal is worth $4.875 million and includes a $854,836 signing bonus, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. The Broncos now have about $7.7 million in remaining salary cap space going into the summer.

Franklin and his teammates will return to Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit for the third and final week of organized team activities on Monday. After that, Denver will have a mandatory minicamp the next week followed by a summer break.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire