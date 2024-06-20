Broncos WR Tim Patrick poised for a big comeback year in 2024

Tim Patrick emerged as a key wide receiver for the Denver Broncos from 2020-2021, hauling in 104 receptions for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Broncos rewarded that production midway through the 2021 season with a three-year, $30 million extension for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Patrick is yet to play a single down after signing that deal. Two years ago, Patrick tore his ACL early in training camp and missed the entire 2022 season. After rehabbing for a year, Patrick then tore his Achilles early in training camp last summer and missed the 2023 campaign.

It was a heartbreaking stretch for injuries for Patrick, but the veteran receiver has recovered and he is now entering the final year of a since-revised contract. Patrick has looked sharp at practice and the Broncos are happy to have him back not only for his reliable hands but also for his leadership.

“Just those intangibles,” coach Sean Payton said on June 11 when asked about bringing Patrick back for the 2024 season. “I do know and obviously have seen healthy tape. Granted I wasn’t here, but I kind of have an idea or vision for the player.

“Then all the other things that he brings relative to his competitiveness, his versatility. He’s a great teammate. I think he’s an important part of the locker room, so it’s good to see him more and be smart with that.”

Loved seeing Tim Patrick have a great day. He was as reliable as an old pickup until missing past two season with knee and Achilles injuries. #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 11, 2024

Patrick, 30, is entering his eighth season in the NFL (fifth on an active roster). Denver has a crowded wide receiver depth chart, but it’s easy to imagine the team having room for a savvy veteran like Patrick in 2024. He will likely be the Broncos’ top contender for Comeback Player of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire