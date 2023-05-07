Broncos WR Marvin Mims invited to 2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims has been invited to the 2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Mims is one of 45 rookies invited and the only Broncos player on the list.

The event will be held from May 18-21, after rookie minicamp (May 12-14) and just before the start of organized team activities (May 23-25), so Mims should be able to attend.

The rookie premiere “provides partners with unmatched access to 40 of the NFL’s newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL draft,” according to the NFLPA’s website.

“This is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners because it’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players — all in one place — and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.”

Mims was picked by the Broncos in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft after totaling 2,433 yards from scrimmage and scoring 20 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire