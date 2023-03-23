Broncos WR KJ Hamler out 4-6 months after pec surgery

Yet another injury for KJ Hamler.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver recently underwent surgery to repair a partially torn pectoral muscle, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hamler suffered the pec injury while working out away from the team’s facility this offseason.

Pelissero reported that Hamler is facing a four- to six-month recovery timeline after surgery. In the best-case scenario, that timeline could have him back on the field for the start of training camp in late July.

Hamler (5-9, 178 pounds) has been plagued by injuries since the Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Penn State. After missing three games as a rookie, Hamler missed 14 games in 2021 and 10 games last season with various injuries.

Hamler has suffered through multiple hamstring injuries, a torn ACL and a concussion over the last three seasons. The 23-year-old receiver was mentioned in trade talks earlier this offseason, but the possibility of a trade is now likely off the table with Hamler rehabbing.

Hamler has totaled 42 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns in 23 career games with the Broncos, with most of that production coming in his rookie season. The receiver will now hope to recover in time for the 2023 campaign, which will mark the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire