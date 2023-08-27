Broncos WR Kendall Hinton among early roster cuts

NFL teams aren’t required to have an initial 53-man roster set until 2:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Aug. 29, but several clubs have already started making cuts, including the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos parted ways with five players on Sunday, the most notable player being wide receiver Kendall Hinton. He will now be subject to the NFL’s waiver wire and if he clears waivers, Hinton will presumably be a top candidate to remain in Denver on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire