Broncos WR K.J. Hamler taking 'quick break' to address heart irritation

The Denver Broncos waived wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) on Monday with a non-football injury designation. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Wide receiver K.J. Hamler was diagnosed with a mild heart irritation and will take a "quick break" from playing for the Denver Broncos.

Hamler announced Monday on Instagram that he felt some "chest pains" while working out before training camp. He said he was diagnosed with pericarditis, a condition consisting of swelling and irritation of tissue around the heart.

The Broncos waived Hamler on Monday night with a non-football injury designation.

"I've got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love," Hamler said.

Pericarditis impacts an estimated 28 per 100,000 people in the general population each year, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. The American Heart Association says the condition is "frequently mild" and may clear up with rest or simple treatment, but "rare" cases can lead to abnormal heart rhythm and death.

"I will be back on the field -- better and stronger than ever -- as soon as possible this season," Hamler said. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field."

Hamler said the irritation is "tough to deal with" because he was ready for a "breakout year."

"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey," Hamler said. "I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business. This is not a farewell, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health."

Hamler, 24, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran totaled 381 yards and three scores on 30 catches during his rookie season. He totaled just five catches for 74 yards in three games in 2021. He caught seven passes for 165 yards in seven games last season.

Hamler, who dealt with hamstring, knee, chest and head injuries through his first three seasons, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Broncos also lost wide receiver Tim Patrick because of a leg injury at Monday's practice. He was carted off the field. Sources told NFL Network, Denver 7 and ESPN that Patrick is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles, which would likely end his season.

Patrick missed the 2022 season because of a torn ACL.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Marquez Callaway, Marvin Mims Jr., Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Michael Bandy, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, Taylor Grimes and Montrell Washington are among the other wide receivers on the Broncos roster.

The Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener Aug. 11 in Glendale, Ariz.