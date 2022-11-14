Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has a ‘mild ankle injury’

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy injured his ankle on the team’s first offensive play of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and he did not return. Denver went on to lose the game 17-10 on the road.

David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor who now reviews injuries on Twitter, suggested Sunday afternoon that Jeudy might have suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis both rebutted Chao’s tweet, reporting that the receiver’s ankle injury was not believed to be a torn Achilles on Sunday afternoon.

Rapoport followed that up on Monday by reporting that Jeudy merely has a “mild ankle injury.” The receiver’s status for this week is uncertain, but a mild injury is obviously much better news than a season-ending Achilles injury.

“This is not a serious injury,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Elsewhere on the injury front for Denver, right tackle Billy Turner (knee), center Graham Glasgow (shoulder) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee) also left Sunday’s game against the Titans with injuries.

The Broncos will have off Monday and Tuesday before returning to the practice field on Wednesday. We’ll know more about the team’s injuries when the first injury report of the week is released on Wednesday.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire