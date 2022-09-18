Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy injured vs. Texans
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans.
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker talks about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending migrants via a plane to Martha's Vineyard.
Donald Trump continues to bring trouble on himself, this time in the form of an FBI investigation into records taken illegally from the White House.
UFC Fight Night 210 was emotional for Loma Lookboonmee, who reveals she struggled with depression and suicidal ideations in the past year.
The Ravens have controlled Sunday’s game from the jump with Devin Duvernay returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. But the Dolphins have not gone away. Down 35-14 in the fourth quarter, Miami has scored two touchdowns to pull within seven points. River Cracraft caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa with [more]
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be...
(Bloomberg) -- A series of last-minute challenges to the eligibility of tens of thousands of mostly Democratic voters by acolytes of Donald Trump risk violating federal law and threaten to complicate vote counting in US midterm elections in key states like Georgia.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerWhat to Watch as Commodities Tr
The Bruins are now 3-0 this season after beating the Jaguars 32-31 at the Rose Bowl.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is in the lineup against the Buccaneers on Sunday after being listed as questionable with a back injury that sounds a little more serious than he or the team indicated this week. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Winston is playing with four fractures in his back and is dealing [more]
San Francisco 49ers fans are getting excited for Sunday's home opener when they take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi Stadium.
Donald Trump isn't on the ballot in Maine's 2nd Congressional District this year, but his brand of politics is. In a race that will help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will defend his seat against Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond. The race is a rematch for Golden and Poliquin, who ran for the same seat in 2018, when Golden emerged victorious by a razor-thin margin.
The Cowboys offense scored their first TD of 2022 thanks to their backup quarterback, taking pressure off early in Week 2. | From @CDBurnett7
Broncos inactives: LB Josey Jewell (calf), WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip), OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), OL Billy Turner (knee), OLB Nik Bonitto, WR Jalen Virgil and DL Eyioma Uwazurike.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 despite having four back fractures.
The Carolina Panthers lost another heartbreaker, to the N.Y. Giants. Is Matt Rhule’s job as head coach in jeopardy?
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is playing through multiple fractures in his back, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports
WATCH: Charvarius Ward snags 1st INT with 49ers off Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas.
Rookie Spencer Strider took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 10, William Contreras hit a tiebreaking homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Strider (11-5) didn't allow a hit until Alec Bohm homered to tie the score 1-1. Bohm’s 12th homer traveled 412 feet.
Russia cut natural-gas supplies to undermine European support for Ukraine, but the economic strategy is struggling.
The Prince of Wales told mourners, "Thank you. It means an awful lot."
Auburn football was dismantled by Penn State in its most anticipated home game of the season and one of its worst performances of the Bryan Harsin era