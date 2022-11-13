Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy injured vs. Titans

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went down in pain after he was targeted on a deep pass from quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeudy was holding his left ankle/foot on the field. He was able to limp off the field and was taken to a blue medical tent to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

Denver later announced that Jeudy is questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.

Jeudy was replaced on offense by fellow receiver Kendall Hinton.

Early in the first quarter, the Broncos and Titans are tied 0-0.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire