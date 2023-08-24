Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy carted off practice field

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the practice field during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, according to multiple reporters tweeting from practice.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that Jeudy left practice “apparent hamstring injury.”

Denver has been hit extremely hard by wide receiver injuries this season. Tim Patrick (ACL) and Jalen Virgil (meniscus) are already out for the year and KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football illness designation. Now Jeudy is sidelined as well.

Broncos coach Sean Payton is scheduled to speak after Thursday’s practice, but the team might not have an update on the severity of Jeudy’s injury until after tests have been completed.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire