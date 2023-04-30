Broncos WR Jalen Virgil, LB Alex Singleton tweet encouragement to UDFAs

More than 250 college football players were picked in the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend. Thousands more went undrafted. Some of those undrafted players will get opportunities as college free agents.

The Denver Broncos have begun filling out their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents, and two of their current players took to Twitter on Saturday night to share encouragement for this year’s UDFA class.

“For all the guys who didn’t get picked up during the draft, I know how you feel,” wide receiver Jalen Virgil tweeted. “Being passed up after all the work you put in is tough, but all you need is an opportunity. Get into a building & keep that chip on your shoulder. It’s not where you start its where you finish 🙏🏽💯”

After going undrafted out of Appalachian State last year, Virgil signed with the Broncos as a UDFA and made the 53-man roster. He later scored a 66-yard touchdown on the first catch of his career.

Denver linebacker Alex Singleton tweeted this message on Saturday: “Being undrafted doesn’t mean anything! Everyone with their head down today just go to work! Just your beginning!”

After going undrafted out of Montana State in 2016, Singleton spent two seasons playing in Canada before breaking into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He joined the Broncos last spring and went on to lead the team with 163 tackles in 2022. Singleton was then rewarded with a three-year, $18 million contract extension this spring.

Going undrafted doesn’t have to be the end of a football player’s journey — just ask Virgil and Singleton.

