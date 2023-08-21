Broncos WR Jalen Virgil out ‘awhile’ with torn meniscus

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil will be out “awhile” after undergoing surgery to repair a knee injury, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Virgil suffered the knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers after a 50-yard catch and run in Week 2 of NFL preseason on Saturday night.

Virgil’s ACL is “intact,” according to Klis, but the receiver tore his meniscus, according to the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson. Virgil is seeking a second opinion before undergoing surgery — the options are a full meniscus surgery (with a longer recovery time) or a meniscus trim.

Regardless of which surgery Virgil needs to undergo, he’s likely going to be out for weeks and perhaps months. The Broncos might consider placing him on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the first eight weeks of the season.

Virgil signed with Denver as a college free agent out of Appalachian State last year. He caught two passes for 75 yards and one touchdown in nine games as a rookie last season.

