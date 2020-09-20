Broncos WR Courtland Sutton injured vs. Steelers in Week 2

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury and will not return, the team announced.

Sutton was questionable going into the game with a shoulder injury and he left the contest with knee/cramping problems, the team said. Denver also announced that defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (calf) has been ruled out.

The Broncos already lost quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury. Jeff Driskel replaced Lock and threw a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Denver rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also left the game with a rib injury but he later returned. Jeudy has four catches for 62 yards so far.