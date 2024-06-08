Broncos WR Courtland Sutton confirms he will attend mandatory minicamp

When the Denver Broncos begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton will be in attendance.

“I will be there,” Sutton said during an interview with the DNVR Broncos Podcast on Thursday. “It’s been killing me not being able to be at OTAs.”

Sutton skipped the team’s voluntary organized team activities while seeking a new contract. The receiver will have a base salary of $13 million this season. ESPN has reported Sutton is seeking $15-$16 million per year.

It’s unclear if there’s been any movement on the contract front, but he plans to report to minicamp regardless.

“This has been a very different offseason than I’ve been a part of since I’ve been in this league,” Sutton said. “Anybody that knows me and anybody that’s played with me understands that I love this game. I love the game of ball. I give any and everything that I possibly can.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that he expected Sutton to report for mandatory camp.

Sutton was working out on his own in Florida while his teammates worked together in Denver during OTAs. He’s now set to join them next week.

