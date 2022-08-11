Broncos WR Brandon Johnson stepping up after Tim Patrick injury

Following Tim Patrick’s season-ending ACL injury, the Denver Broncos are turning to other in-house wide receivers to step up at the position.

One of the players that has stepped up is undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson, who might be a sleeper to watch during preseason.

“Brandon has done a really good job,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said last week. “It’s not too big for him, that’s for sure. We put him in on Saturday, and he did a couple of things — had a great double move for a big gain in a two-minute situation.

“There is so much great opportunity out here right now. When anything happens, you just want to see people capitalize on it and get better and get the trust of the quarterback and the coaching staff. He’s doing a fine job.”

Johnson (6-2, 195 pounds) hauled in 38 receptions for 565 yards and 11 touchdowns at UCF last season. Johnson will make his NFL debut in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and he’ll aim to prove he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster as a rookie.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Broncos' in-house candidates to help replace Tim Patrick

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire