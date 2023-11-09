Broncos working to find more touches for WR Marvin Mims

Halfway through the 2023 season, Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims has just 14 targets as a receiver and four rushing attempts.

Mims also has a role on special teams — he has returned 13 kicks this year — but fans want to see the electric, speedy receiver more involved on offense.

It’s up to Broncos coach Sean Payton to scheme up more opportunities for Mims in the second half of the season.

“It’s certainly a fair question — how do we get Marvin more touches, and how do we incorporate him more into what we’re doing offensively?” Payton acknowledged Monday. “I’m sitting here looking at a notepad with his jersey number on it in front of me. That’s our job as coaches. We really believe we have a good, young, talented player.

“Obviously, there are other players on the offense that deserve the same type of attention relative to play design. We’re going to work our tails off to move that needle where he’s getting opportunities, not only in the passing game. He just does a lot of things well, and he’s really good with the ball in his hands.”

Mims, 21, has totaled 246 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 receptions this season. He has also rushed four times for two yards and returned 13 kicks for 346 yards and a touchdown. Mims has made the most of his limited touches, and Denver will look to get him more involved in the second half of the 2023 season.

