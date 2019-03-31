Broncos working out Clayton Thorson this week

Broncos General Manager John Elway said last week that the team has set up visits with quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones heading into the draft, but they aren’t limiting their quarterback scouting to players who could be in play for their first-round pick.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team will be working out former Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson on Wednesday.

Thorson was a four-year starter for the Wildcats and closed out his college career by helping the school to the Big Ten title game. Thorson completed just over 58 percent of his passes while throwing 61 touchdowns and 45 interceptions over the last four seasons.

He’s generally projected to be a third day pick and picking him would likely move Denver’s hunt for a long-term answer at quarterback beyond Joe Flacco into 2020.