The Broncos worked out two punters and two long snappers this week, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Max Duffy and Drew Galitz were the punters that Denver had in town.

Galitz played at Baylor and in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades. He worked out for the Vikings last year when Broncos General Manager George Paton was in Minnesota.

He averaged 43.1 yards per punt in the XFL.

Duffy, a former Aussie rules football player who excels at directional punting, won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter in 2019. The undrafted rookie finished his career as Kentucky’s all-time leading punter with a 46.0-yards career average.

Veteran Sam Martin joined the Broncos in 2020 and averaged 46.8 yards per punt last season.

Jacob Bobenmoyer was the team’s long snapper last season.

The Broncos worked out long snappers Matt Tunnacliffe and Seth Cottengim perhaps to provide competition at the position.

Broncos worked out two punters, two long snappers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk