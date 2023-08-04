Broncos worked out 4 players this week

After losing inside linebacker Jonas Griffith to a season-ending torn ACL, the Denver Broncos worked out four players on Thursday.

The Broncos worked out Austin Ajiake, Chris Garrett, Breeland Speaks and “Olasunkanmi,” according to Aaron Wilson and Mike Klis. “Olasunkanmi” is presumably how Ola Adeniyi’s name showed up on the NFL’s transaction wire.

Denver ended up signing Ajiake. The Broncos had an open spot for Ajiake on the 90-man offseason roster after officially placing Griffith on injured reserve on Thursday.

“We liked him,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Ajiake. “We felt like he had good athletic traits. We felt like he could help us in the kicking game. We brought him back for a workout with the other guys, and we thought he did pretty well.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Tim Patrick (Achilles) underwent successful surgery on Thursday. Patrick is now facing a six-month recovery timeline. If all goes well, the veteran will be able to return before training camp in 2024.

Worked out Austin Ajiake (signed)

Worked out Ola Adeniyi

Worked out Chris Garrett

Worked out Breeland Speaks

Placed Jonas Griffith on injured reserve

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire