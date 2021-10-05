Broncos worked out 2 linebackers on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos were busy on Tuesday.

In addition to signing wide receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad and cutting two players, the Broncos also brought in two linebackers for tryouts, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Avery Williamson and Dylan Cole visited the team’s UCHealth Training Center, presumably as potential candidates for the practice squad.

Williamson (6-1, 246 pounds) is a 29-year-old linebacker who entered the league as a fifth-round pick out of Kentucky with the Tennessee Titans in 2014. After spending the first four years of his career in Tennessee, Williamson went on to play for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 94 career games (85 starts), Williamson has totaled 607 tackles, 17 pass breakups, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Cole (6-0, 237 pounds) is a 27-year-old defender who joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State in 2017. He spent four years with the Texans, totaling 45 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in 37 games (one start).

Denver currently has one open spot on the practice squad.

