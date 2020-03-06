The Broncos are reportedly looking at making a move for one of the top running backs in free agency this year, so it’s not a big surprise to hear that they aren’t planning to keep a couple of their own impending free agents from hitting the market.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team will not re-sign Devontae Booker or Theo Riddick before the start of the new league year later this month.

Booker played a fair amount as a rookie after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, but his playing time steadily declined and he only saw 26 offensive snaps last year. He has 289 carries for 1,103 yards and 105 catches for 872 yards over the course of his career.

Riddick signed with the Broncos after being cut by the Lions last year. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury a short time later, although Klis reports he’s back to health now.

Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman are under contract for next season and Lindsay could get a new deal at some point this offseason.

Broncos won’t re-sign Devontae Booker, Theo Riddick ahead of free agency originally appeared on Pro Football Talk