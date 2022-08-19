Broncos won’t play Russell Wilson, most starters vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills will not be getting a dose of quarterback Russell Wilson or many of the Denver Broncos’ starters during the second week of the preseason.

According to Broncos Wire, Denver head coach Nate Hackett said the Broncos will not have Wilson and other starters on the field on Saturday against the Bills. The Broncos visit Buffalo for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Denver also did not play their starters in their preseason opener. The Bills did the same last week but will operate differently in Week 2.

Per Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott earlier this week, the Bills will play quarterback Josh Allen and “most” other starters against the Broncos.

McDermott did not give a timeline for how long starters will play. It’s likely that this upcoming weekend will be the only time Allen & Co. will see the field in the exhibition season as McDermott traditionally sits all starters in the preseason finale.

That contest is slated for next weekend in Carolina against the Panthers.

The Broncos are likely to start journeyman QB Josh Johnson under center against the Bills.

Related

ESPN: Bills' under-25 talent is average amongst NFL teams WATCH: Rookie WR Khalil Shakir makes one-handed grab at Bills practice look easy Pat McAfee on Matt Araiza's 82-yard punt: 'That ball was murdered' (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire