Broncos won’t be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ this summer

The Denver Broncos were one of three teams who were eligible to be forced into “Hard Knocks” this summer, joining the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints as teams who met the requirements.

The NFL — not surprisingly — picked the Bears to be featured on the HBO show that follows a team through training camp and into preseason. Chicago, of course, just used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select Caleb Williams, which is a big storyline.

It would have been nice for Broncos fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s operation, but Denver’s staff is likely pleased to not have to deal with the camera crew and distractions associated with the show’s production.

The Broncos also have a first-round quarterback, 12th overall pick Bo Nix, and he’s set to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson this summer. The NFL community might have enjoyed a close look at that QB battle, but coach Sean Payton undoubtedly wants to keep it as private as possible.

This summer’s show featuring Chicago will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire