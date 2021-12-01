Broncos won’t demote Drew Lock to QB3 this week

In the first half of last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock entered the contest in the place of an injured Teddy Bridgewater.

Filling in for Denver’s injured starter provided a great opportunity for Lock to prove that he should be getting more consideration for QB1 duties. Lock squandered that opportunity in his first five snaps by first fumbling the ball (the Broncos recovered) and then later throwing an interception.

Bridgewater was later able to return to the game in the second half and Denver held on to defeat the Chargers 28-13.

Lock’s performance was so poor that some fans and pundits have called for Brett Rypien to be promoted to the QB2 role this week, demoting Lock to QB3. During his media availability on Monday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed that Lock will remain the No. 2 QB.

Fangio also said the team might be able to do a better job preparing Lock to have success if called on in the future.

“In this case, we’re probably not giving him enough reps during the week,” Fangio said. “Not to make an excuse for him, but he’s got to learn to do better at that. Maybe some of that is we need to have a better list of what he feels comfortable operating with, running, and calling.

“Hopefully he’s learned from these two times. Hopefully there won’t be another time through an injury, and he’ll do better the next time.”

Lock has filled in for an injured Bridgewater two times this season. In those games, the third-year QB has completed 57.1% of his passes for 139 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also been sacked four times.

Lock’s not going to push for the starting job with those kind of numbers, but he’s also not in danger of losing the backup job, at least not at the moment.

