Broncos won’t consider Colin Kaepernick as backup QB option

Broncos General Manager John Elway said this week that the team may look outside the organization for a backup quarterback option.

If they do, it won’t be Colin Kaepernick.

“He had a chance to be here, he passed on it,” Elway said, via Lindsay Jones of USA Today.

Elway said on Thursday that he said the same thing when he was among many figures from the NFL deposed during Kaepernick’s collusion grievance earlier this year.

That chance came in 2016 when Kaepernick was a member of the 49ers and looking for a trade to another team. The Broncos made a trade offer contingent on Kaepernick taking a pay cut in order to make the move to Denver. Kaepernick passed on that opportunity and played out the year for the Niners instead.

Chad Kelly has jumped Paxton Lynch for the No. 2 in Denver behind Case Keenum. Kelly, the final pick of the 2016 draft, has not played any regular season snaps after missing all of last season following wrist surgery.