The Broncos will let defensive lineman Adam Gotsis hit the free agent market, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Gotsis will find a new home after four seasons in Denver.

The Broncos made him a second-round choice in 2016, and he played 57 games and made 109 tackles and five sacks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gotsis played all 16 games his first three seasons before appearing in only nine last season. He went on injured reserve late in the year with a knee injury.

The knee surgery in December turned out to be an anterior cruciate ligament repair, according to Klis.

That complicates free agency for Gotsis as an August return is his best-case scenario. He could miss the first month of the season.

Broncos won’t make attempt to re-sign Adam Gotsis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk