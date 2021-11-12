Broncos to be without OC Pat Shurmur for Week 10 matchup vs. Eagles
It's not yet clear who will call the plays for Denver. Two options are RB coach Curtis Modkins and QB coach Mike Shula, who are both former coordinators. https://t.co/KPcyhwVdeQ
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021
As the Broncos prepare to host the Eagles in Week 10, they’ll do so without a familiar face to both clubs, as offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will miss the contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Broncos have now had four players and a coach in the protocols since Sunday, and Greg Shula could be the play caller for Teddy Bridgewater in Denver on Sunday.
