The Broncos’ bid for a sweep of the NFC East will take place without their starting offensive tackles.

Left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Bobby Massie have both been ruled out due to ankle injuries. Calvin Anderson started in place of Bolles against Dallas last weekend and Cameron Fleming came into the game when Massie went down.

The Broncos beat the Giants in the season opener and kicked off their current two-game winning streak by beating Washington. The Eagles are the only NFC East team left for them to beat.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (knee), defensive lineman Shelby Harris (illness), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee), linebacker Malik Reed (hip), safety Caden Stearns (shoulder), cornerback Patrick Surtain II (knee), guard Dalton Risner (knee), running back Mike Boone (hip), and linebacker Baron Browning (back) are all listed as questionable.

Broncos will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk