Broncos Wire podcast: It’s time to give Denver some credit

The Denver Broncos are 3-0 and it feels good to be undefeated!

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to talk about Denver’s injuries, the team’s perfect start and more. The Broncos’ opponents are 0-9, but that’s no reason to discredit Denver when the team has been playing so well.

Episode 36 can be heard below:

On next week’s podcast, we will recap storylines from the Baltimore Ravens game and look ahead to a Week 5 showdown on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Broncos Wire will release a new pod every Thursday during the season (with a potential break following the arrival of Baby O’Leary).

