Broncos Wire podcast: Special teams remain a problem

Two weeks down, two wins for the Denver Broncos!

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to talk about Denver’s injuries on defense, the excellent play of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the team’s struggles on special teams and more.

Episode 35 can be heard below:

Note: After we recorded this week’s pod, news broke that outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

On next week’s podcast, we will recap storylines from the New York Jets game and look ahead to a Week 4 showdown with the Baltimore at Empower Field at Mile High. Broncos Wire will release a new pod every Thursday during the season.

