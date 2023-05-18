Broncos Wire podcast: QB news and NFL schedule notes

The Denver Broncos have a new quarterback!

OK, not a new starting quarterback, but a new QB nonetheless. Denver signed Ben DiNucci from the XFL earlier this week.

The Broncos also brought back safety Kareem Jackson, and the NFL announced the team’s 2023 schedule last week. I joined host Ryan O’Leary and Broncos Wire contributor Brandon Walker on this week’s podcast to discuss those topics and more.

You can listen to episode No. 80 below:

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Our unedited notes for this week’s pod can be seen below.

Free agent news: Kareem Jackson returns, XFL QB signs

Javonte Williams ready for training camp?

Payton said he expects Williams (knee; ACL/LCL) to be ready for the start of training camp — the team is hopeful Williams won’t have to start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

That would be extremely surprising to me, but great news if it really is the case. Would explain why Denver hasn’t added another name RB if they think Williams will be fine by Week 1.

2023 schedule!

Mid-season bye in Week 9.

The Broncos have four prime-time games : TNF @ Chiefs in Week 6, MNF @ Bills in Week 10, SNF vs. Vikings in Week 11 and Christmas Eve (NFL Network) vs. Patriots in Week 16.

No international game — after the 2nd-most travel miles (27,398) in 2022, Denver will have the 14th-most travel miles (19,930) in 2023. About middle of the pack.

Brandon’s hardest games on Broncos’ schedule

5. Week 3: Dolphins (away)

4. Week 14: Chargers (away)

3. Week 11: Vikings (home)

2. Week 10: Bills (away)

1. Weeks 6 & 8: Chiefs (away and home)

Revenge games on Denver’s schedule

Nathaniel Hackett (Jets OC) in Week 5

Vic Fangio (Dolphins DC) in Week 3 (with Bradley Chubb)

Von Miller facing Broncos for the first time in Week 10 (MNF)

How many games will the Broncos win in 2023?

Las Vegas has set the team’s over/under win total at 8.5 . Are you predicting nine wins or fewer for Denver?

Broncos Wire readers seem to agree with Vegas — 64% of fans said they expect the team to win between 7-10 games this season.

We will return later in the offseason with new podcast episodes as news pops up. If you enjoy this podcast, you can check out previous episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or on your podcast service of choice. Please consider giving the podcast a positive rating and review!

You can listen to every past episode below or at this link.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire