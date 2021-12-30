Broncos Wire podcast: Pat Shurmur’s the No. 1 problem on offense

Welcome to the penultimate week of the 2021 NFL season, Denver Broncos fans!

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss Drew Lock’s first start of the year, Pat Shurmur’s terrible offense, New Year’s resolutions for the Broncos, Denver’s Pro Bowl snubs, Peter King’s wild Aaron Rodgers trade scenario, this week’s game and more!

Episode 47 can be heard below:

On next week’s podcast, Ryan and I will recap Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers before looking ahead to the Broncos’ season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 18. Broncos Wire will release a new pod every Thursday during the season.

