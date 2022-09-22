Broncos Wire podcast: Nathaniel Hackett in over his head?

The Denver Broncos got their first win of the season in Week 2, but it certainly wasn’t pretty.

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss — among other topics — whether new head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in over his head.

Denver has had an alarming number of penalties and Hackett’s decision-making has been questionable at best. Can the Broncos overcome those issues and get a win at home against the San Francisco 49ers this week?

Episode 57 can be heard below:

Ryan and I will return next week to break down the 49ers game and then look ahead to a road showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

