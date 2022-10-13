Broncos Wire podcast: Nathaniel Hackett’s seat getting warm?

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, Denver Broncos fans!

After a disappointing loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Denver Broncos are now set to go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a Monday Night Football showdown on Oct. 17.

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss Nathaniel Hackett’s seat warming up, quarterback Russell Wilson’s struggles, Kyle Brandt’s remarks, Monday’s game in L.A. and more!

Episode 60 can be heard below:

Next week, Ryan and I will return with a new pod to break down the Chargers game and then look ahead to a home game against the New York Jets in Week 7.

You can listen to every past episode below or at this link.

