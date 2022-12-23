Broncos Wire podcast: Merry Christmas, Broncos Country!

Merry Christmas, Broncos Country!

This year has been a season to forget for the Denver Broncos, but we appreciate all the fans who have continued supporting the team and Broncos Wire.

On this week’s podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss Denver’s future running back outlook, Brandon McManus struggling this season, a Christmas Day showdown with the Los Angeles Rams and more.

You can listen to episode 69 below:

Ryan and I will return with a new pod in 2023 to preview the team’s season finale and then look ahead to the upcoming offseason.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire