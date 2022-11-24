Broncos Wire podcast: Happy Thanksgiving, Broncos Country!

Happy Thanksgiving, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos might not be having the season we all hoped they would, but we are sincerely grateful for the Broncos fans who continue to support the team, this blog and our podcast.

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss Klint Kubiak’s play calling, Melvin Gordon’s release, Denver’s uniform future, this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers and more!

You can listen to episode 65 below:

Next week, Ryan and I will return with a new pod to break down what happened in the Panthers game and then look ahead to a road game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

