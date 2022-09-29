Broncos Wire podcast: Good news and bad news after Week 3

Well, it wasn’t pretty, but the Denver Broncos got a win in Week 3 and they’re now sitting at the top of the AFC West alongside the Kansas City Chiefs!

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss Jerry Jeudy’s slow start, coach Nathaniel Hackett bringing in an assistant, and the upcoming game against Josh McDaniels, who is 0-3 to begin his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Episode 58 can be heard below:

Ryan and I will return next week to break down the Raiders game and then look ahead to a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 5.

