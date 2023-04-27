Broncos Wire podcast: Final predictions for 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft has finally arrived!

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast with host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter), we discuss the possibility of a Trey Lance trade, reveal a final seven-round mock draft for Denver and more!

Our unedited notes for this week's pod can be seen below.

1. Should the Broncos try to trade for Trey Lance?

The 49ers seem open to the possibility of trading Trey Lance. Should the Broncos make an offer — perhaps a third-round pick?

2. Final mock draft for the Broncos

Round 3, 67: CB Julius Brents , Kansas State (6-3, 198) 4.53-40, 4 INTs ‘22 (might not get out of 2nd round)

Round 3, 68: C Luke Wypler , Ohio State (6-3, 303) shorter Joe Tippmann (6-6)

Round 4, 108: DL Siaki Ika , Baylor (6-3, 335) could be DE or NT, beef up DL

Round 5, 139: RB Eric Gray , Oklahoma (5-9, 207) 1,595 scrim yards, 11 TDs

Round 6, 195: OT Warren McClendon, Georgia (6-4, 306) backup swing tackle

3. Late-round/UDFA quarterback on deck?

The Broncos brought in Oregon State QB/LB/FB Jack Colletto for a pre-draft visit. He’s been compared to Taysom Hill.

Denver also had a virtual visit with PSU QB Sean Clifford. Both Colletto and Clifford are late-round prospects at best, perhaps more likely undrafted free agent targets.

Other positions Denver met with either at the combine, at their facility, at pro days or college all-star games: 10 DBs, 6 RBs, 6 OL, 4 WR, 3 TE, 3 LBs, 3 pass rushers and 2 DL.

4. Miscellaneous: John Elway’s future, Jerry Jeudy’s number and more

Elway is no longer an official consultant for the Broncos, but Sean Payton said Elway still has an office at the facility and he’s a resource for the team. Elway doesn’t have an official role, though, and he has a lot more free time now and would like to be a villain in a cowboy movie.

Jerry Jeudy wore No. 4 in high school and college. When he got to the NFL, skill players weren’t allowed to wear single-digit numbers. They are allowed to now, but the league requires players to pay the unsold inventory of their jerseys if they switch numbers. Jeudy on Twitter: “I want that #4 back so bad �� But I ain’t paying.”

NFL Sunday Ticket will cost non-YouTube TV customers $449 a year, or $489 a year if you want NFL RedZone. There is a $100 discount until June 6.

5. What’s next?

After the draft, the Broncos will fill their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents. If they draft exactly five players, Denver would have room for 13 UDFAs.

The next big thing will be the NFL schedule release — the schedule was announced on May 13 in 2021 and on May 12 in 2022. We can talk about intriguing matchups on a future episode.

The next big thing will be the NFL schedule release — the schedule was announced on May 13 in 2021 and on May 12 in 2022. We can talk about intriguing matchups on a future episode.

