Broncos Wire podcast: Drew Lock’s chance to make statement?

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss the team’s quarterback situation, Vic Fangio’s status as head coach, last week’s read-option fumble and more!

Episode 46 can be heard below:

Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) won’t play this week, which means Drew Lock is in line to get his first start of the season. With a full week of practice this week, Lock will have no excuses against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On next week’s podcast, Ryan and I will recap Sunday’s game against the Raiders before looking ahead to a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Broncos Wire will release a new pod every Thursday during the season.

List