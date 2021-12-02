Broncos Wire podcast: Drew Lock a lost cause?

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, Denver Broncos fans!

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to discuss quarterback Drew Lock continuing to struggle, Denver’s playoff chances, Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and more. The winner of the Broncos-Chiefs game will move into first place in the AFC West.

On next week’s pod, Ryan and I will look back at the the Broncos’ “Sunday Night Football” showdown with KC and then look ahead to a home game against the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Broncos Wire will release a new pod every Thursday during the season.

