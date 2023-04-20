Broncos Wire podcast: Draft needs, remaining free agents and more

With the 2023 NFL draft now just one week away, we discuss the team’s top needs on this week’s Broncos Wire podcast. The episode also touches on some of the team’s remaining free agents, the team’s upcoming alternate helmet and more.

This week’s episode (No. 77) with host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) can be heard below:

Our unedited notes for this week’s pod can be seen below.

1. Latavius Murray unlikely to re-sign?

Murray visited the Bills last week and 9News reported that the running back is unlikely to re-sign with the Broncos.

That very well might be the case, but I can’t help but think back to the Melvin Gordon situation last spring.

When Melvin Gordon was unsigned into April last year, many speculated that he wouldn’t return to Denver. It looked like he was set to sign with the Ravens … then, right before the draft, the Broncos re-signed Gordon.

I don’t think Murray will re-sign before the draft, but I haven’t ruled out the possibility of him remaining in Denver.

2. What are the Broncos’ positions of need in the NFL draft?

3. Broncos’ in-house free agents still unsigned

Miscellaneous: Sutton note, NFL franchise cost, new helmets and a new stadium

What’s next?

The NFL draft is next week! We’ll recap my final Broncos mock draft on next week’s episode.

Ryan and I will return next week to give a final Broncos mock draft right before the NFL draft begins. If you enjoy this podcast, you can check out previous episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or on your podcast service of choice. Please consider giving the podcast a positive rating and review!

You can listen to every past episode below or at this link.

