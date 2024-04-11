Broncos Wire podcast: Discussing wild QB options and top needs in the NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is now just two weeks away, and it’s time for a new episode of the Broncos Wire podcast.

On this week’s episode, I joined Broncos Wire host Ryan O’Leary to discuss wild quarterback options and the team’s biggest draft needs (among other topics). You can listen to episode No. 107 below:

Check out our notes from this week’s podcast below.

Dak Prescott?

The Cowboys aren’t giving Dak Prescott an extension, so he’s set to become a free agent in 2025. Should the Broncos go all in to sign him next year? Or trade for him now?

Even more wild QB options

The Broncos passed on (or failed to sign) the veteran QBs that were available during free agency. A few weeks ago, Sean Payton said: “There are still a few possibilities relative to guys who are currently in this league or have played in this league” (emphasis added).

Realistically, Payton is probably talking about somebody boring like Ryan Tannehill. It wouldn’t be shocking if Denver adds a veteran after the draft.

NFL draft needs

The Broncos patched up their depth during free agency. So what are the team’s remaining draft needs?

QB: Obvious.

CB: Top prospect, or Riley Moss steps up, or sign vet after draft.

OLB: Need an elite pass rusher (Baron Browning oft-injured, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are more rotational types)

DL: Zach Allen/D.J. Jones/Malcolm Roach are good starting trio, but not much depth behind them.

ILB: Alex Singleton and Cody Barton are short-term answers. Jonas Griffith has potential. Denver needs an athletic long-term option.

OT: Really depends on if Garett Bolles is getting an extension.

TE: Doesn’t need to be a high priority, but depth is needed behind Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Lucas Krull.

WR: Not a pressing need, but Courtland Sutton has 2 years on contract, Tim Patrick has one year left on deal and Josh Reynolds is 29.

RB: Again, not an immediate need, but Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine will become free agents in 2025.

New NFL rules

The league has banned the hip-drop tackle. What do we think of it?

The NFL will also debut an XFL-style kickoff this season.

Ryan and I will return next week with a final mock draft.

