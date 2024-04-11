Advertisement
Broncos Wire podcast: Discussing wild QB options and top needs in the NFL draft

Jon Heath
·2 min read

The 2024 NFL draft is now just two weeks away, and it’s time for a new episode of the Broncos Wire podcast.

On this week’s episode, I joined Broncos Wire host Ryan O’Leary to discuss wild quarterback options and the team’s biggest draft needs (among other topics). You can listen to episode No. 107 below:

Check out our notes from this week’s podcast below. 

Dak Prescott

  • The Cowboys aren’t giving Dak Prescott an extension, so he’s set to become a free agent in 2025. Should the Broncos go all in to sign him next year? Or trade for him now?

Even more wild QB options 

  • The Broncos passed on (or failed to sign) the veteran QBs that were available during free agency. A few weeks ago, Sean Payton said: “There are still a few possibilities relative to guys who are currently in this league or have played in this league” (emphasis added).

  • Realistically, Payton is probably talking about somebody boring like Ryan Tannehill. It wouldn’t be shocking if Denver adds a veteran after the draft.

NFL draft needs

  • QB: Obvious.

  • CB: Top prospect, or Riley Moss steps up, or sign vet after draft.

  • OLB: Need an elite pass rusher (Baron Browning oft-injured, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are more rotational types)

  • DL: Zach Allen/D.J. Jones/Malcolm Roach are good starting trio, but not much depth behind them.

  • ILB: Alex Singleton and Cody Barton are short-term answers. Jonas Griffith has potential. Denver needs an athletic long-term option.

  • OT: Really depends on if Garett Bolles is getting an extension.

  • TE: Doesn’t need to be a high priority, but depth is needed behind Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Lucas Krull.

  • WR: Not a pressing need, but Courtland Sutton has 2 years on contract, Tim Patrick has one year left on deal and Josh Reynolds is 29.

  • RB: Again, not an immediate need, but Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine will become free agents in 2025.

New NFL rules 

Ryan and I will return next week with a final mock draft.

