Broncos Wire podcast: Courtland Sutton’s status + NFL draft thoughts

Looking ahead to next week’s draft, I joined host Ryan O’Leary on the Broncos Wire podcast to discuss Courtland Sutton’s status, Denver’s options at pick No. 12 and my latest seven-round mock draft for the Broncos.

You can listen to episode No. 108 below:

1. Courtland Sutton wants a revised contract

Sutton is skipping the voluntary part of offseason workouts because he’s not happy with his contract. Only $2 million is guaranteed this year and there’s no guarantees next year.

Sutton has base salary of $13M in 2024 and $13.5M in 2015 but salary cap hits of $17.39M and $17.82M over the next two years.

We love ya, Court, but read the room! After eating $53 million to cut Russell Wilson, I think the Broncos are far more likely to trade Sutton than give him a pay raise.

Trade candidates: Steelers? Ravens? Patriots? Bills?

2. Seven-round mock draft for Broncos

Trade OT Garett Bolles to Patriots for 2nd-round pick

Trade WR Courtland Sutton to Cardinals for 3rd-round pick

Trade pick No. 147 (Round 5) to Saints for TE Taysom Hill

Round 1, pick 12: OL Troy Fautanu , Washington

Round 2, pick 34: QB Michael Pratt , Tulane

Round 3, pick 76: DL T’Vondre Sweat , Texas (*DWI)

Round 3, pick 90: CB Kris Abrams-Draine , Missouri (via trade)

Round 4, pick 121: OLB Mohamed Kamara , Colorado State

Round 5, pick 136: RB Isaac Guerendo , Louisville

Round 5, pick 145: WR Luke McCaffrey , Rice

Round 6, pick 203: OLB Jalyx Hunt , Houston Christian

Round 6, pick 207: LB Jordan Magee, Temple

3. Takeaways from pre-draft press conference

Teams have called about potential trade up/down

Don’t want to force a QB at 12, BPA with first pick

Team seemed unconcerned about Sutton’s absence

Ryan and I will return next week to react to Denver’s draft class.

